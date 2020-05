Soome jääb Baltimaade vabast liikumisest esialgu kõrvale

TALLINN, Eesti 14MAY20 Tallinna Sadam. Tallink alustas reisijate veoga Soome. Pildil esimesed reisijad kl. 7.30 Tallink Superstar laevale minemas. The government on May 8 decided the restrictions for border crossings between Estonia and Finland will be eased as of Thursday, May 14. The current restrictions required people coming from Finland to Estonia to remain in self-isolation for 14 days after crossing the border. In the picture the first passengers going to the Tallink Superstar. Foto Tairo Lutter/POSTIMEES

FOTO: Tairo Lutter